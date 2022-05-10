Indian Railways introduces Baby Berths For Women With Babies

Insight Bureau: Indian Railways has introduced baby berth on experimental basis in Lucknow Mail facilitating ease of travel for mothers travelling with their babies .The initiative was a joint effort of Lucknow and Delhi divisions of Northern Railways and was introduced on the occasion of Mother’s day as a pilot project in AC three-tier B4 coach of superfast Lucknow Mail 12230 on berths number 12 and 60.

The new baby berths are foldable with hinges and can be secured with a stopper when needed. It has been arranged in such a way that the child while sleeping doesn’t fall from the seat. It works as an extra small berth for infants and is attached to the lower berth of the trains.

Indian Railways also posted videos demonstrating how straps that come with the berth can be used. Since the initiative is still in the testing phase, there is no provision yet to book seats with baby berths.