Sensex drops 106 pts, Nifty settles at16,240 in closing bell

On the other hand, Nifty ended at 61.80 points, 0.38% lower at 16,240 today. 

Insight Bureau:  Sensex gives up gains as the domestic equity shared faced loss and was closed at 106 points, 0.19% lower at 54,364. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 61.80 points, 0.38% lower at 16,240 today.

Hindustan Unilever was amongst the top gainers with 3%, followed by UltraTech Cement, IndusInd bank & Asian Paints. Tata steel had the worst performance as its share prices were tanked to 7% at the closing bell. Sun pharma & NTPC were also in the losing side.

