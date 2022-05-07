High Drama: Bagga “Abducted”, “Rescued” & “Released”

Insight Bureau: At midnight yesterday, BJP Leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was produced at the Duty Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathi’a residence who released of being an adult.

The Magistrate heard the plea based on the Search Warrant issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate Nitika Kapoor of Dwarka Court, on the complaints of abduction made by Tajinder Bagga’s family after he was picked up by Punjab Police for defying summons in the case registered against him.

Although Punjab Police had the arrest warrant issued by a Punjab Court and ample evidence that Bagga defied the summons five times, last night’s midnight hearing was linked to the “abduction” case.

The entire rescue act, jointly planned by Delhi and Haryana Police with the blessings of BJP top brass, had made Bagga’s detention a case of abduction. Search warrant was issued by the court on the basis of kidnapping compliant.

Later, Haryana Police stopped Punjab Police’s convoy in Kurukshetra, detained then as “abductors” and handed over Bagga to Delhi Police.

Delhi Police tactically did not produce Bagga in the court during official hours and presented him before the Duty Magistrate at midnight. Since it was a kidnapping case, Magistrate allowed Bagga to go home as he is a major and expressed his desire for the same.

The court battle will resume today and it would be interesting to see how long Bagga can evade arrest by Punjab Police or he will cooperate with them in the investigation.

Late night celebrations were held at Bagga’s residence with Senior BJP leaders and workers joining him.

“This was an illegal detention. No local police officer was informed about this. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can register 100 more FIRs against me if he wants to. We will keep fighting until he apologises for what he said about Kashmiri Pandits,” said Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

At present, Bagga and BJP seem to be upbeat as they see it as their “big victory” over Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

