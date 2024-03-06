Big Development in Odisha; Hectic Activities in BJD, BJP

TNI Bureau: As expected, Odisha is probably going to witness some big political developments today amid the speculations of possible alliance between BJD and BJP. Yes, the speculations are not yet over. But, there is no confirmation yet.

With the BJP’s Central leadership calling the senior State leaders to Delhi for a meeting at 5 PM and Naveen Patnaik convening the meeting of Senior BJD Leaders at 3:30 PM today, the message seems to be loud and clear. Will there be a formal alliance? Some say YES, some say NO.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal and some other senior leaders will be in Delhi today to attend the meeting at 5 PM. Similarly, Prasanna Acharya, Pranab Prakash Das, Bikram Arukha, Raja Swain, Usha Devi and others will be at Naveen Niwas at 3:30 PM.

It would be interesting to see whether both parties declare an alliance or choose to fight separately in Odisha – friendly probably. The bitter fight between BJD and BJP has been ruled out, officially or unofficially. Either it will be a friendly fight or an alliance.

Let’s wait and watch to see whether the alliance talks achieved a breakthrough or collapsed.