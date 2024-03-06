Former NALCO CMD Tapan Chand joins BJP

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: Former NALCO CMD Dr. Tapan Chand joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He joined the party at BJP state office in the presence of state president Manmohan Samal.

In the 80s, Dr. Chand was associated with ABVP, RSS and BJP from his student days. With the support of ABVP, he was elected as the President of the Utkal University Student union.

Chand has served as director and chairman of large industrial companies such as Coal India and NALCO for more than 3 decades.

Apart from Tapan Chand, several retired defence personnel also joined the saffron fold today.

Undoubtedly, their joining has strengthened the BJP to give a tough fight to the state ruling BJD in the upcoming elections in the State.

