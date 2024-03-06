SC orders Bengal Police to hand over Sandeshkhali Accused Shahjahan Sheikh to CBI

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court today directed West Bengal police to hand over custody of Sheikh Shahjahan – the former Trinamool strongman accused of extortion, land grab, and sexual assault in Bengal’s Sandeshkhali – to the CBI.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday had directed the police’s criminal investigation department, or CID to hand over custody of Sheikh Shahjahan as well as case materials to the central agency by 4.30 PM . However, the CBI team left the police HQ in Kolkata empty-handed by 7.30 PM.

The police refused to hand over Sheik Shahjahan and his case till the top court’s ruling after the state had approached the Supreme Court seeking an immediate hearing.

However, Supreme Court turned down the plea and asked the West Bengal police to hand over the accused to the central agency.

It is to be noted here that Sheikh Shahjahan was on the run since January 5 following an attack on a team of the Enforcement Directorate officials by a mob of his supporters while en route to conduct raids. However, he was arrested 55 days after the incident.