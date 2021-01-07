Biden’s Victory Certified; Trump agrees for Orderly Transition

TNI Bureau: Following an eventful day in the American Democracy that put the Nation into shame, outgoing US President Donald Trump has to give in and agree for an orderly transition on January 20 while impeachment threat looms large.

Earlier, the US Congress certified Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral college by 306 to 232. Both Houses of Congress also overwhelming rejected the attempt to overturn Arizona results.

As Trump’s Twitter Handle was locked, Presidential aide Dan Scavino tweeted the statement from his account, confirming orderly transition.

At least 4 people were killed and scores others were injured in the violence at Capitol Hill today. The rioters were later removed from the Capitol Hill.

White House Social Secretary Rickie Nice, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews & US Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger had resigned from the post after the violence and riots.