Odisha Govt forms Panel for Reservation of seats for Govt School Students

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government constituted High Power Committee for making necessary recommendation regarding reservation of seats for the students of Government High Schools in Engineering and Medical courses of the State as per the decision taken earlier on 28.12.2020.

The Committee is to recommend reservation of seats for the students of Government High Schools in the Engineering and Medical Courses of the State.

The Committee is to be head by Dr. Justice A.K. Mishra, Chairperson, Retired Judge of Odisha High Court. He has earlier been Director Odisha Judicial Academy, Special Judge CBI and Registrar General Odisha High Court.

Other Members of the said committee are as follows:

➡️ Prof. Ashok Kumar Das Former Vice Chancellor Utkal University and Former Head of the Laser and Plasma Technology Division at BARC.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Vice Chairperson, Odisha State Higher Education Council – Member.

➡️ Prof.(Dr.) C.B.K. Mohanty, Director, Medical Education and Training, Odisha – Member.

➡️ B.S. Poonia, IAS, Chairman, Council of High Secondary Education, Odisha – Member.

➡️ G. Reghu, IAS, Director, Technical Education and Training, Odisha – Member

➡️ Dr. A.K. Nayak, OAS, Joint Secretary to Government, SD&TE Department – Member Convenor.