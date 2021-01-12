Bhubaneswar – Pune Direct Flight Soon

TNI Bureau: To further enhance Air connectivity into Odisha, the State Government has agreed to provide financial support for Air Asia’s direct flight operation. The decision will provide connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Pune for three months.

Apart from improving connectivity, the flight service will give a boost to tourism. Along with investor footfall and economic prospects of Odisha, Chief Minister Office tweeted.

Meanwhile, the first consignment of Serum Institute’s COVID19 vaccine ‘Covishield‘ will reach Odisha today. Health workers & the regions with more Corona infections will get priority.