A Tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Every year, on January 12, India celebrates the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to honour his contribution towards Better India. His efforts towards reviving the youth through India’s spirituality is remarkable. The day is observed as the National Youth Day to mark the significance of youth for developed India equipped with modern thoughts.

Education is the manifestation of the perfection already in man. -Swami Vivekananda

Life of Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, in an accomplished Bengali family. His father, Vishwanatha Dutta, was a well-recognized attorney. At an early age, Swami Vivekananda experienced a crisis of faith, but his belief in spirituality was restored with the blessing of Sri Ramkrishna Paramhansa. Later on, he became his disciple and preached the importance of spiritually around the globe.

In 1893, he addressed the World’s Parliament of Religion, Chicago. He had declared that India needed bread and butter, not religions to eliminate the starvation. Along with spiritual growth, industrialisation was equally necessary to regain growth and power. He outlined that the service to man was a service to god. Social movements equipped with religion inherit transitions and strength to develop socio-economic spheres. He impressed that the development should reach to the huts of millions of Indians. His speech influenced several minds and was acknowledged with a standing ovation. He spent the next three and a half years in the USA, UK and other corners, spreading love and spirituality. In 1897, he returned to India with a tremendous knowledge of religious awareness and knowledge of practical Vedanta.

He harmonised religion and science by blending Hindu belief with Western Philosophy. He glorified the achievements of Indian women as contradictory to his past beliefs. The evils of society could only be diminished when women and men are treated with equality and dignity. He reflected that educated women could mould the destiny of the nation.

Swami Vivekananda sermonized the significance of youth verbally. He had realised that poverty could only be eliminated through industrialisation. The National youth day promotes rationality amongst youth for a better future.

Due to the pandemic, the UGC instructed the Universities to host online lectures and webinars on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. Several other activities such as essay writing, recitation would also be held.

PM Narendra Modi also addressed the valedictory program of the National Youth Parliamentary Festival through video conferencing. Several other ministers such as Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriya Nishank, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju would also be present.