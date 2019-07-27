Begging remains a big concern in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Begging is one of the most serious social issues in India. For some, begging is the only source of living while for some it is the easiest way of living.

In Odisha, we find many of these people in the temples, traffic signals, railway stations and tourist places.

Giving a data about beggars in Odisha, Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD) Ashok Panda on Saturday informed that a total of 6390 beggars have been identified in the State.

Cuttack emerged as the top district with highest 1,060 number of beggars followed by Balangir (708), Mayurbhanj (485) and Ganjam (458).

Other districts

Nuapada (288), Sonepur (280), Sambalpur (223), Bhadrak (220), Kalahandi (214), Koraput (200), Jajpur (196), Nabarangpur (183), Rayagada (181), Bargarh (166), Keonjhar (135), Balasore (131), Puri (120), Kandhamal (117), Dhenkanal (112), Angul (97), Nayagarh (66), Gajapati (58), Jagatsinghpur (53), Khurda (53), Jharsuguda (41), Kendrapara (22), Malkangiri (21), Boudh (19) and Deogarh (16).