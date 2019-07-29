‘Odisha Rasagola’ gets GI Tag

TNI Bureau: Sweet victory for people of Odisha as their favourite sweet ‘Rasagola’ has received the much-awaited Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Registrar of Geographical Indications, Chennai informed on Monday that the name of the tag has been registered as ‘Odisha Rasagola’ and it will be valid till Feb 22, 2028.

In November 2017, West Bengal had received the Banglar Rosogolla GI tag.

Last year, Odisha Government has submitted the required documents for getting the GI status to ‘Odishara Rasagola’.