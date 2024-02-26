100-Word Insight: Battle Lines Drawn in Ganjam

Yet again, the BJD-BJP alliance rumours go for a toss and Ganjam remains the battleground. After Pradeep Panigrahi’s induction into the saffron fold, BJD hit back strongly by poaching 4 sitting BJP Corporators who have been loyal to the party for years.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The battle lines have been drawn in Ganjam. As we predicted earlier, Ganjam politics won’t remain the same after Pradeep Panigrahi’s saffron push.

BJP has already begun poaching disgruntled BJD leaders from Ganjam, who will plunge into the saffron pond sooner or later. Stakes are high in Ganjam politics and interesting twists and turns will be witnessed soon.