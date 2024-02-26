Baramunda ISBT to have Police Outpost with 89 Personnel

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government has decided to establish a police outpost at the Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal in Bhubaneswar with 89 police officers.

As decided by the government, the 89 police personnel include 2 sub-inspectors, 9 assistant sub-inspectors, 4 habildars, 72 constables, and 2 drivers.

The decision to establish the police outpost at the Baramunda ISBT was taken following the proposals of local people and passengers during the 5T Chairman VK Pandian’s visits to the under-construction terminal on various occasions to review its progress.

Notably, the construction of this interstate bus terminal under the 5T initiative has reached its final stage. It will be dedicated soon and 700 to 800 buses will ply from here daily. The number of buses may increase from 1700 to 1800 in the future. It is estimated that about 35,000 to 45,000 passengers will arrive and leave the bus stand every day.

The Baramunda ISBT will have a restaurant for passengers, ample car parking space, a food center, pick-up and drop-off facilities for passengers, 144 bus bays, bus bays for city buses, and supermarkets.