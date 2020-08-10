Bagchi Couple donates Rs 7.5 Crores for Destitute Women in Puri

TNI Bureau: Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Chairperson Subroto Bagchi and ‘Mo School’ Chairperson Susmita Bagchi have donated Rs 7.5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) today. The money would be spent towards the welfare of destitute women in Puri District who are affected by COVID-19.

Earlier on June 5, the Bagchi Couple had donated Rs 2.5 crores for the COVID-19 relief in Balangir District.

CM Naveen Patnaik thanked the Bagchi Couple for their noble gesture. Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy had received the cheque of Rs 7.5 crore on behalf of the CM via video conferencing.

“In the wake of closure of Puri Jagannath Temple due to COVID-19 pandemic, many women who used to earn their livelihood through small shops, are facing a tough time. We are donating this amount for their welfare,” said Susmita Bagchi.

“We feel honoured to donate this money for a noble cause,” said Subroto Bagchi.

