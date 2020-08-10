Odisha records 1236 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 461 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1236 cases on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 33020.

A record number of 461 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Ganjam (182) and Rayagada (83).

While Odisha has so far reported 47455 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 15334.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 10

➡️1236 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 10.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 33020.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (461), Ganjam (182), Rayagada (83), Kandhamal (74), Malkangiri (51), Angul (39), Koraput (36), Balasore (35), Baragarh (34), Jagatsinghpur (32), Sundergarh (320, Bhadrak (31), Jajpur (29), Gajapati (28), Mayurbhanj (23), Nabarangpur (15), Puri (14), Kendrapara (10), Boudh (9), Jharsuguda (8), Nayagarh (6), Cuttack (30) and Kendrapara (1).