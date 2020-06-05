English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Bagchi Couple donates Rs 2.5 crore for COVID-19 relief in Balangir District

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: The Chairman of Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi & Chairperson of Mo School Susmita Bagchi handed over cheque for 2.5 Cr in support of Odisha’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Their contributions will be used to provide medical assistance and relief to the needy in Bolangir Dist.

Worth mentioning that Bagchi was born in Patnagarh where Smt Bagchi also attended her first school.

TNI Bureau
