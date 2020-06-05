Bagchi Couple donates Rs 2.5 crore for COVID-19 relief in Balangir District

TNI Bureau: The Chairman of Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi & Chairperson of Mo School Susmita Bagchi handed over cheque for 2.5 Cr in support of Odisha’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Their contributions will be used to provide medical assistance and relief to the needy in Bolangir Dist.

Worth mentioning that Bagchi was born in Patnagarh where Smt Bagchi also attended her first school.

This is the Government house in which my mother had delivered me in Patnagarh in Bolangir Dist. Patnagarh is also where Susmita went to her first school. Today is giveback time. Have handed over Rs 2.5 Cr for Covid relief work in Bolangir through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund pic.twitter.com/nBGiMN4Oca — Subroto Bagchi (@skilledinodisha) June 5, 2020