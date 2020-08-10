Bhubaneswar reports 133 Covid-19 Cases today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 133 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 4062. With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital City crossed 4,000 marks.

👉 Out of the 133 new cases, 96 cases have been reported from quarantine while 37 are local contact cases.

👉 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported 7 each from BJB Nagar, Palasuni and Nayapalli, near Krisna Tower linked to previous positive cases.

👉 3 employees of Private Hospitals and 2 employee of Central Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 2 year old girl and a 10 year old girl is among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 200 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 cases (all female) of Salia Sahi have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 10):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 4062

👉 Recovered Cases –2673

👉 Deceased – 20

👉 Active Cases – 1367