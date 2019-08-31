Assam NRC Final List 2019 published; over 19 lakh excluded

TNI Bureau: The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) — a list of certified Indian citizens in Assam was published on Saturday.

A total of 3,11,21,004 persons have been found eligible for inclusion in final list leaving out 19,06,657 people. However, those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners Tribunals, the State Coordinator, NRC said today.

Final NRC leaves out 19,06,657 persons including 368,000 who did not submit Claims for inclusion after their names were missing from the complete draft released in July 2018.

The final list is up on the official website of Assam NRC – nrcassam.nic.in and assam.mygov.in.

The complete draft of NRC was published on July 30 last year.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a list of genuine Indian citizens. This is the second citizens’ list published in the country after 1951.