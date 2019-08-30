Odisha Police most overworked in India: Survey

TNI Bureau: Accrding to the ‘Status of Policing in India Report 2019’, published by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Odisha tops the list of States in terms of average working hours of police personnel.

As per the report, about 60% police personnel in Odisha work for average working hours of 18 in a day. However, eight out of ten do not get paid for overtime. Similarly, 90% of police personnel in Odisha were not getting any weekly off.

As per the survey report, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, police personnel work for 16 hours day. Nagaland reported the lowest average of 8 working hours in a day.