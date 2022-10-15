Archana Nag Case: MLA from Undivided Dhenkanal Dist Under the Scanner!

TNI Bureau: A powerful, rich and controversial MLA linked to mining, has been under the scanner for his close association with ‘Honey-Trap’ Queen Archana Nag. Leading newspaper ‘Prameya Daily’ has published a detailed report on this.

Prameya reported that the MLA from undivided Dhenkanal District faced serious allegations from another woman 5 years ago. She had ransacked his official residence in Bhubaneswar, claiming to be his wife.

According to Prameya Reports, the MLA had travelled to Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty and Vizag with Archana and even spent a few days at Nayagarh IB.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This MLA has reported gifted a luxury car to Archana, which was registered with Angul RTO. The Archana Nag case is getting murkier every passing day with new expose and revelations everyday.

A close scrutiny of the financial transactions of these high profile people, may shed further light on the illegal empire created by Archana and her husband Jagabandhu.