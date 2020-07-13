Anubhav moves Supreme Court over Cruelty against Animals

TNI Bureau: Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty, who has been in the news for various reasons in the recent months and was targeted by many on Social Media, has captured the attention of media yet again after he moved the Supreme Court, seeking appropriate directions against the indiscriminate and brutal killing of wild animals.

The Odisha MP also sought to draw attention of the apex court that many state governments, including Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala have financially incentivized the killing of wild animals such as Neelgai, Rhesus Macaque and Wild Boar, encouraging the brutality.Animal

The petition was filed in response to reported death of several animals, using heinous practices such snares, wire traps, explosives, bomb baits, poison baits etc.

Anubhav wrote wrote to Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Giriraj Singh with an appeal to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 to prevent infliction of unnecessary pain and suffering on animals.

“I am certain that such a proposition in the Parliament will be supported by an overwhelming majority,” he wrote to the Minister.