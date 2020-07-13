Oli provokes India; says Lord Ram is from Nepal

TNI Bureau: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli, who is facing tough challenges at home, sought to provoke India to consolidate his position in his own country.

In a bizarre move, which could aggravate the strained relations between India and Nepal further, Oli made a controversial statement that Lord Ram is not from India and he is Nepalese.

The real Ayodhya is located in Thori in Birgunj in Nepal, and not in Uttar Pradesh, he claimed. He also accused India of manipulating the cultural facts to claim Ayodhya. “The real Ayodhya is in Nepal,” he said.

Oli made this statement while addressing a program to mark the Birth Anniversary of Bhanubhakta Acharya.

Bilateral relations between India and Nepal reached an all-time low after Nepal amended its map by claiming Indian territory in the Lipulekh-Kalapani area as its own. Under the Chinese influence, Nepal has been provoking India over the last few months and testing India’s patience.