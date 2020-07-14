Odisha reports 543 Covid-19 cases; 4 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported four deaths and the single-day spike of 543 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 14,280, including 4929 active cases and 9255 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 543 new cases, 354 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 189 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 188 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

👉 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 1 from Ganjam, 2 from Khordha and 1 from Cuttack. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 74. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 44 in Ganjam District. The deceased have been identified as Male 71 (Cuttack), Female 40 (Khordha), Male 71 (Bhubaneswar) and Male 80 (Ganjam). Both 71-year-old patients were suffering from Cancer.

👉 1 deaths due to other than COVID has been reported from Sundargarh district, taking the Odisha toll to 22. A 15-month old Covid positive baby (from Sundargarh District) with GM1 with Gangliosidosis dies.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (87), Cuttack (39), Gajapati (29).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (188), Khordha (87), Sundargarh (52), Cuttack (39), Gajapati (29), Rayagada (24), Mayurbhanj (22), Keonjhar (22), Jagatsinghpur (15), Malkangiri (11), Kendrapara (10), Balasore (8), Boudh (7), Puri (7), Jharsuguda (6), Balangir (5), Bargarh (3), Dhenkanal (2), Sambalpur (2), Angul (1), Bhadrak (1), Jajpur (1), Nayagarh (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 4 (Khordha 2, Ganjam 1, Cuttack 1)

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 1 (Sundargarh 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 505