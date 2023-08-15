AMRI Hospitals celebrate Independence Day with much fervour

TNI Bureau: The 77th Independence Day of India was celebrated at AMRI Hospitals in Bhubaneswar with much fervour and enthusiasm.

Vice President & Unit Head of AMRI, Dr Rohit Jaswal unfurled the Indian Flag.

Dr Jaswal delivered the speech & highlighted the contributions of the people in building a better World to live.

Security staffs of AMRI were rewarded by Dr Rohit jaswal in the presence of Unit HR Head, Rajashree Upadhyaya & Medical Superintendent, Dr Siddharth Mishra for their good work.

The event was attended by all Doctors & Staff of AMRI Bhubaneswar. Program was ended with a vote of thanks from Head of Facility Management, Santosh Prusty.