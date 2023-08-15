TNI Morning News Headlines – August 15, 2023
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hoists the national flag, addresses people at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar on 77th Independence Day.
➡️Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar Force killed in gunfight with Maoists.
➡️BSF celebrates Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab’s Amritsar.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, says country is with people of Manipur. PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur.
➡️PM Modi in his Independence Day speech, thanks the Supreme Court for translating judgments in regional languages.
➡️Centre to launch Vishwakarma Yojana, provide 15,000 drones to SHGs: PM Modi.
➡️Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge participates Independence Day celebrations at Congress headquarters in Delhi.
➡️UP CM Yogi Adityanath Govt announces to build India’s largest IT hub in Lucknow.
➡️NASA terms July as hottest month on record ever since 1880.
➡️Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lights up in Tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day of India.
➡️Indian Tricolour was hoisted onboard the Indian Naval Warships, INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata at Sydney, Australia.
➡️Amazon’s devices Chief Dave Limp confirms he is stepping down after almost 14 years.
