TNI Morning News Headlines – August 15, 2023

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hoists the national flag, addresses people at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar on 77th Independence Day.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort
➡️Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar Force killed in gunfight with Maoists.
➡️BSF celebrates Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab’s Amritsar.
PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur.
➡️PM Modi in his Independence Day speech, thanks the Supreme Court for translating judgments in regional languages.
➡️Centre to launch Vishwakarma Yojana, provide 15,000 drones to SHGs: PM Modi.
➡️Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge participates Independence Day celebrations at Congress headquarters in Delhi.
➡️UP CM Yogi Adityanath Govt announces to build India’s largest IT hub in Lucknow.
➡️NASA terms July as hottest month on record ever since 1880.
➡️Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lights up in Tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day of India.
➡️Indian Tricolour was hoisted onboard the Indian Naval Warships, INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata at Sydney, Australia.
➡️Amazon’s devices Chief Dave Limp confirms he is stepping down after almost 14 years.
