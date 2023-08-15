TNI Evening News Headlines – August 15, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Independence Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️Due to a cyclonic circulation, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur in 13 districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours.
➡️School headmaster collapsed and died after hoisting Tricolor at a Primary School under Krushnaprasad block in Puri district.
➡️India’s first long-range revolver Prabal to be launched on August 18.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Vishwakarma Yojana with an allocation of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore for people belonging to OBC engaged in traditional skills.
➡️PM Modi announced that 15,000 Women’s Self-Help Groups would be given loan and training for operating and repairing drones. “Drone ki Udaan” will be carried out by these Women SHGs.
➡️Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab’s Amritsar on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.
➡️Indian Army dedicates 115-feet long bridge to locals of Danna, the last village on the LoC in Machhal Sector in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Himachal Pradesh Rains: Several houses collapsed in Krishna Nagar area in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla after a landslide took place. SDRF team recovered more bodies from debris of Shiv temple in Shimla. Death toll climbs up to 53. Rescue operation underway.
➡️Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi triggers flood-like situation in the district.
➡️SDRF team rescues tourists stranded in Ganga River near Muni Ki Reti in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.
➡️BRO begins construction of World’s Highest Motorable Road at over 19,000 feet, in Ladakh
➡️Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak dies after suffering cardiac arrest.
➡️Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship, shares proof on Twitter.
➡️Asian Games 2023: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to knee injury; to undergo surgery.
➡️Russia’s Luna-25 sends back first images from space.
➡️35 killed in an explosion at a Petrol Station in Dagestan in Southern Russia.
