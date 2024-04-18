Actor Varsha Priyadarshini joins BJD

TNI Bureau: In a major development in Odisha politics, Ollywood actor Varsha Priyadarshini officially joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections.

Varsha, the former wife of actor-turned politician Anubhav Mohanty, joined the State ruling party in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra at Shankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While speaking about the reason behind her joining in the conch party, the Ollywood actor said that she decided to officially join the BJD after being inspired by the ‘clean’ personality of BJD supremo and CM Naveen Patnaik, who is very simple and speaks less and let’s his works speaks more.

On the other hand, her former husband and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty joined the BJP recently after resigning from the BJD.