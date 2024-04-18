TNI Morning News Headlines – April 18, 2024

➡️Gazette notification has been issued for the 4th phase of General Elections 2024; polling will take place for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 States, including Odisha.
➡️AIIMS Bhubaneswar transplants urinary sphincter in first-of-its-kind implantation in Odisha.
➡️Woman’s family donates her kidneys and liver after she died of brain stroke while undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar; saves three lives.
➡️Severe heat wave warning issued for four districts of Odisha – Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Angul, and Nayagarh today.
➡️Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ruchira Kamboj addresses UN General Assembly.
➡️Bird flu outbreak reported in Kerala’s Alappuzha
➡️Maharashtra: Security tightened in Naxal-affected areas of Gadchiroli ahead of the polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.
➡️Chhattisgarh: Combing operations continue in forest areas of Kanker days after killing of 29 Naxals.
Related Posts
➡️Chhattisgarh: Surrendered Naxals are being inducted into the District Reserve Guards (DRG) in Narayanpur.
➡️Sensex-Nifty begin trading day with gains. Sensex climbs 310.82 points to 73,254.50 in early trade; Nifty up 122.75 points to 22,270.65.
➡️Rupee rises 12 paise to 83.49 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Aamir Khan deepfake video: Mumbai Police register FIR against unidentified person.
➡️Replica of Ram Lalla idol to be enshrined in Hanuman temple in Netherlands.
➡️Over 30 flights to and from India have been cancelled due to severe flooding in Dubai. Passengers protest against cancellation of flights to UAE at Chennai airport.
➡️17 people killed in Russian missile attack in Chernihiv, says Ukraine.
Comments are closed.