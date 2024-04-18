TNI Morning News Headlines – April 18, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Over 30 flights to and from India have been cancelled due to severe flooding in Dubai. Passengers protest against cancellation of flights to UAE at Chennai airport.
➡️Gazette notification has been issued for the 4th phase of General Elections 2024; polling will take place for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 States, including Odisha.
➡️AIIMS Bhubaneswar transplants urinary sphincter in first-of-its-kind implantation in Odisha.
➡️Woman’s family donates her kidneys and liver after she died of brain stroke while undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar; saves three lives.
➡️Severe heat wave warning issued for four districts of Odisha – Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Angul, and Nayagarh today.
➡️Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ruchira Kamboj addresses UN General Assembly.
➡️Bird flu outbreak reported in Kerala’s Alappuzha
➡️Maharashtra: Security tightened in Naxal-affected areas of Gadchiroli ahead of the polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.
➡️Chhattisgarh: Combing operations continue in forest areas of Kanker days after killing of 29 Naxals.
Related Posts

80 Naxals eliminated in Chhattisgarh in 3 Months

Notification for 1st Phase Elections in Odisha issued,…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Chhattisgarh: Surrendered Naxals are being inducted into the District Reserve Guards (DRG) in Narayanpur.
➡️Sensex-Nifty begin trading day with gains. Sensex climbs 310.82 points to 73,254.50 in early trade; Nifty up 122.75 points to 22,270.65.
➡️Rupee rises 12 paise to 83.49 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Aamir Khan deepfake video: Mumbai Police register FIR against unidentified person.
➡️Replica of Ram Lalla idol to be enshrined in Hanuman temple in Netherlands.
➡️Over 30 flights to and from India have been cancelled due to severe flooding in Dubai. Passengers protest against cancellation of flights to UAE at Chennai airport.
➡️17 people killed in Russian missile attack in Chernihiv, says Ukraine.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.