TNI Bureau: The blistering heatwaves continued prevail across Odisha as Bhubaneswar boiled at 43.6 degree Celsius by 2.30 PM today, informed the India Metrological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar.

As per the mid-day bulletin, the second highest temperature of the day (till 2.30 PM) i.e 42.6°C was recorded in Jharsuguda while Balasore witnessed a temperature of 42.2°C.

Likewise, Sambalpur sizzled at 41.7°C, Hurakud at 41.4°C and Chandbali at 41.2°C. Keonjhar and Rourkela reported a temperature of 40.9°C and 40.2°C respectively.

Likewise, the mercury rose to 36.3°C and 34.8°C in the two port cities of the State i.e Paradip and Gopalpur respectively.

It is to be noted here that weather department has issued orange warnings for ‘Severe Heatwave’ in Odisha for April 18 and April 19.