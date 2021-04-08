Abducted CoBRA Jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released by Naxals

CoBRA Jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released

By Sagarika Satapathy
Abducted CoBRA Jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released by Naxals
176

TNI Bureau:   The CRPF CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas who was abducted by Naxal forces during the gunfight between the security forces and the Naxals at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, was released by the banned Left Wing group in deep in the jungle in the presence of mediators today.

Maoists held a praja court before releasing Manhas. He was taken to CRPF camp for a checkup immediately after his release.

Constable Rakeshwar Singh Manhas was freed by the Maoists after the intervention of local journalist and social activists.

Related Posts

Covid Explosion in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh &…

Shortage of Covid Vaccine: 645 Sites closed in Odisha

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

CoBRA jawan Manhas’ wife had requested the Central & State Government to ensure the safe return of her husband.

Twenty-two jawans lost their lives while 31 were injured in the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh on April 3.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.