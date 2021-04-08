100-Word Edit: Forgotten & Forgiven!

Our Jawans at the receiving end always...

By Sagar Satapathy
Chhattisgarh maoist Attack
138

On April 6, 2010, we lost 76 CRPF personnel in a deadly Maoist attack in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. The nation mourned, vowed to fight back. We roared with a war cry, “Won’t Forget, Won’t Forgive”.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Night Curfew returns to Delhi

100-Word Edit: Lockdown Rumours trigger Panic

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Exactly 11 years later, history repeated itself. We lost 22 bravehearts in a terrible ambush on Bijapur-Sukma Border. Nothing changed. Neither the anti-maoist strategy under a strong leadership nor Demonetisation could dampen the spirit of blood-thirsty Maoists.

Unfortunately, it looks like the political will power is missing when it comes to fighting the Maoists while our Jawans are being forced to become the cannon fodder.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.