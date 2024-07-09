800 Schools in Odisha to come under PM Shri Yojana

By S. Rodrigues

Bhubaneswar: Approximately 800 schools in Odisha are set to be transformed under the Prime Minister’s School for Rising India (PM Shri) Yojana.

This initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today between the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the Department of School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha, in New Delhi. The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhuri, and the Odisha Mass Education Secretary.

Under the terms of the MoU, two schools in each block and urban area of the state will be developed into PM Shri schools. This scheme is a significant component in the implementation of the National Education Policy, aiming to elevate the standards of education across the state.

Related Posts

୨୪ ବର୍ଷର ବିଜେଡି ସରକାର ବନାମ ୨୪ ଦିନର ବିଜେପି ସରକାର: ତେଜେଶ୍ୱର…

Bhupender Yadav – The Master Strategist

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In an ‘X’ post on Tuesday, Union Education Ministry wrote, “An MoU was signed between the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the State of Odisha to set up PM SHRI SCHOOLS (PM Schools for Rising India) in Odisha. This initiative aims to enhance the infrastructure and quality of existing schools under Central government, State/UT governments, local bodies, KVS, and JNVs. The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri @jayantrld, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, and the Education Secretary of Odisha. These schools will emerge as exemplary schools in their regions, hand-holding and mentoring other schools, providing guidance and support to other schools in achieving the objectives outlined in the Policy.”

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.