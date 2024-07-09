800 Schools in Odisha to come under PM Shri Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Approximately 800 schools in Odisha are set to be transformed under the Prime Minister’s School for Rising India (PM Shri) Yojana.

This initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today between the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the Department of School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha, in New Delhi. The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhuri, and the Odisha Mass Education Secretary.

Under the terms of the MoU, two schools in each block and urban area of the state will be developed into PM Shri schools. This scheme is a significant component in the implementation of the National Education Policy, aiming to elevate the standards of education across the state.