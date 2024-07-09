800 Schools in Odisha to come under PM Shri Yojana

In an ‘X’ post on Tuesday, Union Education Ministry wrote, “An MoU was signed between the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the State of Odisha to set up PM SHRI SCHOOLS (PM Schools for Rising India) in Odisha. This initiative aims to enhance the infrastructure and quality of existing schools under Central government, State/UT governments, local bodies, KVS, and JNVs. The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri @jayantrld, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, and the Education Secretary of Odisha. These schools will emerge as exemplary schools in their regions, hand-holding and mentoring other schools, providing guidance and support to other schools in achieving the objectives outlined in the Policy.”
— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 9, 2024
