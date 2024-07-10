TNI Morning News Headlines – July 10, 2024

➡️ Puri Ratha Jatra: Holy Trinity entered Gundicha Temple following ‘Adapa Mandap Bije’ ritual on Tuesday evening.
➡️Lord Balabhadra slips on ‘Charamala’ during Adapa Bije Pahandi: Odisha Government informs that all measures will be taken to ensure the smooth conduct of all rituals and Bahuda Jatra.
➡️Train services were halted for around 5 hours after a Maoist poster found on the Mumbai-Howrah railway route in Odisha-Jharkhand border area.
➡️In a first, woman Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer turns man Hyderabad; first case of a sex change in the Indian Civil Services.
➡️18 killed, 19 injured as Delhi bound bus from Bihar’s Sitamarhi hits milk tanker in UP’s Unnao.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of deceased in Unnao mishap and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
➡️Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari presents state budget for FY2024-25.
➡️Reports of violence surface in several Assembly constituencies ahead of West Bengal Assembly bypolls.
➡️Hathras stampede: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demands financial aid from self-styled godman Surajpal alias Bhole Baba, Government job for victims’ kin.
➡️India and Russia have set a new target of $100 billion in trade between the two nations by 2030.
➡️Sensex declines 207.47 points to 80,144.17 in early trade; Nifty dips 49.6 points to 24,383.60.
➡️Rupee trades flat at 83.49 against US dollar in opening session.
➡️PM Modi arrives in Austria to further deepen bilateral ties.
➡️4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Maharashtra’s Hingoli.
➡️Argentina beat Canada to reach second consecutive Copa America final.
➡️Palestinian health officials say apparent Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza killed 19 people.
