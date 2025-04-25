Despite the strong diplomatic measures taken by India, Pakistan remains defiant and suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement that upholds LoC sanctity. Pakistan also shut the airspace to Indian Airlines, and asked all Indians except Sikh Pilgrims to leave the country within 48 hours. Wagah Border has been closed and all trade with India have been suspended.
Trending
- TNI Evening News Headlines – April 25, 2025
- Muslim communities across India hold demonstrations against Pahalgam Terror Attack
- Pakistan dares India with Retaliatory Measures
- Anger & Outrage against Pakistan across India
- Mohan Majhi to attend India Steel 2025 Conference in Mumbai
- BJD stands with Centre on Fight against Terrorism
- TNI Morning News Headlines – April 25, 2025
- TNI News Digest – April 24, 2025
- TNI Evening News Headlines – April 24, 2025
- The Broker’s Function in Facilitating Access to Market Places for Trading
Comments are closed.