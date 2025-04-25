Pakistan dares India with Retaliatory Measures

By Sagarika Satapathy
Despite the strong diplomatic measures taken by India, Pakistan remains defiant and suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement that upholds LoC sanctity. Pakistan also shut the airspace to Indian Airlines, and asked all Indians except Sikh Pilgrims to leave the country within 48 hours. Wagah Border has been closed and all trade with India have been suspended.

