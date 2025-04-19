Naveen Patnaik “admits” Failure of BJD Social Media

After taking over as the BJD President for 9th term, Naveen Patnaik expressed his pain and anguish over the fact that party lost the 2024 polls despite getting more popular votes. And, he admitted that BJD failed to counter the ‘false narrative’ with a “weakened social media strategy”.

While Naveen urged the party leaders and workers to strengthen their presence on social media and expose the false narrative built against BJD, isn’t it too late. Not just Naveen Patnaik, every single leader in BJD is of the view that they lost to BJP in digital warfare, despite having the money, resources and a robust organisation.

Will Naveen take any corrective action to undo the damage or things will be limited to speeches only? Heads must roll and accountability must be fixed if they want to fight the mighty BJP.