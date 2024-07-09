TNI Evening News Headlines – July 09, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russia's highest civilian award 'The Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle' for his contributions to the strategic partnership between Russia and India.
➡️Lord Balabhadara slips on the ‘Charamala’ during Pahandi Bije rituals in Gundicha temple; several servitors injured.
➡️PM Modi wears Odia scarf in Russia, chants Jai Jagannath during an Indian community event in Moscow.
➡️The committee, led by Justice Biswanath Rath proposes to open Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar on July 14.
➡️Devotees will not be deprived of darshan of the Holy Trinity during the opening of Puri Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar.
➡️Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️CBI arrests two more persons from Patna in connection with alleged paper leak of NEET-UG.
➡️Nearly 60 hours after BMW crash in Worli which killed a fisherwoman, fugitive Mihir Shah nabbed from Thane.
➡️PM Modi holds discussions with President Putin at the Kremlin regarding India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, commerce, security, agriculture, technology and innovation.
➡️PM Modi accompanied by President of Russia Vladimir Putin visited the Atom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition centre in Moscow.
➡️India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra to attend the 22nd Annual Summit between India and Russia.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes from Moscow, to Austria.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Government waives off road tax on hybrid cars.
➡️MHA extends ban on Gurpatwant Pannun’s ‘Sikhs for Justice’ for 5 years.
➡️Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah becomes ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June following his performance in the T20 World Cup in the Americas.
➡️Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir appointed as head coach of Indian men’s Cricket Team.
➡️India bowl out South Africa for 84 in 17.1 overs in third women’s T20I in Chennai.
➡️Rupee gains 1 paisa to end at 83.49 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex jumps 391.26 pts to settle at new peak of 80,351.64; Nifty climbs 112.65 pts to record 24,433.20.
➡️Death toll from landslides that struck a gold mine in Indonesia climbed to 20.
