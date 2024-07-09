TNI Evening News Headlines – July 09, 2024

➡️Lord Balabhadara slips on the ‘Charamala’ during Pahandi Bije rituals in Gundicha temple; several servitors injured.
➡️PM Modi wears Odia scarf in Russia, chants Jai Jagannath during an Indian community event in Moscow.
➡️The committee, led by Justice Biswanath Rath proposes to open Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar on July 14.
➡️Devotees will not be deprived of darshan of the Holy Trinity during the opening of Puri Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar.
➡️Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️CBI arrests two more persons from Patna in connection with alleged paper leak of NEET-UG.
➡️Nearly 60 hours after BMW crash in Worli which killed a fisherwoman, fugitive Mihir Shah nabbed from Thane.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russia’s highest civilian award ‘The Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle’ for his contributions to the strategic partnership between Russia and India.
➡️PM Modi holds discussions with President Putin at the Kremlin regarding India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, commerce, security, agriculture, technology and innovation.
➡️PM Modi accompanied by President of Russia Vladimir Putin visited the Atom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition centre in Moscow.
➡️India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra to attend the 22nd Annual Summit between India and Russia.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes from Moscow, to Austria.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Government waives off road tax on hybrid cars.
➡️MHA extends ban on Gurpatwant Pannun’s ‘Sikhs for Justice’ for 5 years.
➡️Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah becomes ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June following his performance in the T20 World Cup in the Americas.
➡️Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir appointed as head coach of Indian men’s Cricket Team.
➡️India bowl out South Africa for 84 in 17.1 overs in third women’s T20I in Chennai.
➡️Rupee gains 1 paisa to end at 83.49 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex jumps 391.26 pts to settle at new peak of 80,351.64; Nifty climbs 112.65 pts to record 24,433.20.
➡️Death toll from landslides that struck a gold mine in Indonesia climbed to 20.
