Anger & Outrage against Pakistan across India

The entire nation seems to be charged up to fight against the menace of terror with a demand for revenge of Pahalgam terror attack. People demand strong military action and surgical strike against Pakistan although the consequences will be severe for both nations. Political Analysts are not ruling out a small-scale war.
