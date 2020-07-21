3-year-old Boy struggles for Life; needs Help

TNI Bureau: While people are having a tough time to get proper medical treatment during the Corona Pandemic, a three-year-old boy Victor is struggling for life at such a tender age.

He has to undergo a bone marrow transplant, which requires huge amount of money to the tune of Rs 30 lakh.

The family hails from Assam. The kid is currently undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

Friends and well wishers of Victor’s family are trying to raise funds for his treatment. They have appealed others to come forward and help the kid.

“Any small amount of financial assistance can bring a new ray of hope and large amount of happiness in Victor’s life”, says Apurba Panda, a Journalist from Bhubaneswar, who is trying to help Victor.

Parents’ Phone Numbers:

Krishna Hazarika: +91 95086 67696

Jonali Nath Hazarika: +91 60023 29029

Details for Direct Bank Transfer / UPI

UPI: [email protected]

Bank Transfer:

Account number: 2223330068002660

Account name: Krishna Hazarika

RBL Bank Limited

IFSC code: RATN0VAAPIS