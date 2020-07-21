Bhubaneswar reports 21 Covid-19 positive cases; 49 Cured

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 1,252.

Out of the 21 new cases, 16 cases have been reported from quarantine while 5 are local contact cases.

2 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported of the same family of Chandaka, near LV Prasad Eye Hospital.

A 1-year-old boy is among the virus infected cases.

6 employees of Private Hospitals are also tested positive for the virus.

As many as 49 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 21):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 1,252

👉 Recovered Cases – 625

👉 Deceased – 11

👉 Active Cases – 614