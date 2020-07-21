Covid-19: Centre warns against use of N95 Masks with Valves

TNI Bureau: The Health Ministry on Tuesday warned against the use of N95 masks, especially those contains respiratory valves.

In a letter to all authorities of States and Union Territories, the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS), Rajiv Garg wrote that it has been observed that there is inappropriate use of N-95 masks, (specifically the ones with valved respirator) by the public, other than the designated health workers. However, Rajiv Garg encouraged people to use homemade face masks.

Central Government has now clearly stating that these masks do not prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

This advisory had been issued by the central government said, “It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask.”