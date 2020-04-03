English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

3 COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar; Odisha Tally 9

By TNI Bureau
coronavirus update
127

TNI Bureau: Just an hour before the commencement of 48-hour shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Cuttack, 3 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Capital City.

With 3 positive cases from Bomikhal, the number of Coronavirus positive cases in Odisha has gone up to 9 – seven from Bhubaneswar and one each from Bhadrak and Cuttack.

According to unconfirmed reports, all three new cases are from the same family with travel history to Delhi. Further details are awaited.

Also Read:

48-hour Shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak & Cuttack

Related Posts

List of Medicine Stores to remain open during Bhubaneswar…

6th COVID-19 Patient in Odisha linked to Tablighi Jamaat

Odisha detects 6th COVID-19 Patient; From Cuttack

6th COVID-19 Patient in Odisha linked to Tablighi Jamaat

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!