3 COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar; Odisha Tally 9

TNI Bureau: Just an hour before the commencement of 48-hour shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Cuttack, 3 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Capital City.

With 3 positive cases from Bomikhal, the number of Coronavirus positive cases in Odisha has gone up to 9 – seven from Bhubaneswar and one each from Bhadrak and Cuttack.

According to unconfirmed reports, all three new cases are from the same family with travel history to Delhi. Further details are awaited.

