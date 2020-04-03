English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Odisha detects 6th COVID-19 Patient; From Cuttack

By TNI Bureau
Coronavirus Updates
TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported the 6th COVID-19 patient, this time from Cuttack. The 6th Coronavirus patient had a travel history to Delhi. He had reportedly returned on March 13.

The Health Department has tweeted this information. Previous 5 COVID-19 patients were from Bhubaneswar (4) and Bhadrak (1).

It’s not immediately known whether the person is linked to Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. Further details are awaited.

In view of the detection of 6th COVID-19 Patient in Cuttack, Cuttack City has been included under 48-hour shutdown from 8 PM tonight till 8 PM on Sunday along with Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak.

TNI Bureau
