List of Medicine Stores to remain open during Bhubaneswar Shutdown

TNI Bureau: Odisha Govt has announced complete shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Cuttack from where positive cases of Coronavirus reported.

During this shutdown period for 48 hrs starting from 3rd April 8pm on Friday to 5th April on Sunday 8pm, as many as 40 medicine stores coming under the jurisdiction of Bhubneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remain open.

Here is the List of Medicine Stores: