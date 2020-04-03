6th COVID-19 Patient in Odisha linked to Tablighi Jamaat

TNI Bureau: Breaking News! The 6th Coronavirus patient in Odisha, has been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, Delhi as confirmed by Odisha Government’s Chief COVID-19 Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi. The 30-year-old male patient had returned from Delhi after attending the meet.

The patient was asymptomatic. So, he continued to meet people across Cuttack. Same happened in Bhadrak as that patient was also asymptomatic. In Bhubaneswar, the patient had no travel history either to abroad or any other parts of the state.

In view of the emergency situation in the above cases, the government had no option but to impose a 48-hour lockdown (almost curfew) in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak to break the chain.

Odisha Government has so far traced 27 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in the State, including 7 foreigners. 21 have tested negative and 1 positive. Results of 5 people are awaited.

In addition, 40 Tablighi attendees from Odisha are now staying in Delhi, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal. 10 members from the West Bengal group had recently visited Talcher. Contact tracing is underway in this matter.

