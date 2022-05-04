Two Leaders with Different Agenda
Staunch followers of Hindutva believe in Yogi Adityanath. And, Muslims see Mamata as a saviour.
Yogi Adityanath and Mamata Banerjee – these two Chief Ministers have created the maximum impact on Indian Politics in the recent days.
Both have different agenda & working style, but are aggressive, stubborn and possess a never say die attitude. Adityanath is the hope of millions of Hindus across India and world, as evident from the trend although he is accused of being anti-Muslims.
On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee is the last hope of Muslims who hardly trust any other non-BJP politicians including Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal.
Staunch followers of Hindutva believe in Yogi Adityanath. And, Muslims see Mamata as a saviour. It’s an irony of Indian politics that we are forced to debate and discuss such issues. But, in this highly polarised society, it holds much significance whether we admit or not.
Comments are closed.