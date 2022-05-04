BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for intimidating Wriddhiman Saha

Insight Bureau: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday issued an order to ban journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for intimidating cricketer Wriddhiman Saha. Majumdar had allegedly thrown harsh words at Saha on getting denied for an interview.

In February, Saha had shared a screenshot of the chat with a ‘journalist’, showing how Majumdar had intimidated him saying, “I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this.” However, at that point, Saha did not reveal the name of the journalist.

Post the incident, the Indian wicket-keeper had received widespread support from the cricketing fraternity. Ravi Shastri, according to the report, had asked BCCI President Saurav Ganguly to intervene. Indian Coach Rahul Dravid had also expressed his solidarity with Saha.

The BCCI had formed a 3-member committee to investigate the case.