Know the Bullion Rates Today: May 4, 2022

Insight Bureau: Gold, In India has always been on trend & demand throughout the year. Be it inflation or recession, gold always places itself on a valuable notch. Apart from just jewelry, it is a very important form of investment. The rising demand of gold has made it a hedge against inflation.

In India, the gold rate is Rs 47,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold on May 4, 2022. For 24-carat gold, the rate was Rs 51,280. As compared to yesterday, the prices have dropped today, a day after Akshaya Tritiya.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country.