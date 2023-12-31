100-Word Insight: Why Shreemayee? Everyone Confused!

When the battle is against a stalwart like Aparajita Sarangi, it was believed that BJD would field a fitting candidate to checkmate her. However, by choosing Shreemayee Mishra, the party has given a wrong signal to the leaders and workers in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency.

Although it’s officially not confirmed, Shreemayee is all set to get the nod for Bhubaneswar as evident from her whirlwind tours of the constituency and statements by the party leaders.

Even, the BJD workers see it as a “losing battle” in the prestigious seat where the party’s prestige is at stake in 2024 general elections.