BJP says NO to “Blacklisted Leaders” in Odisha

TNI Bureau: While ruling out bringing any “Blacklisted Leaders” from other parties, BJP’s Odisha Co-Incharge Vijaypal Singh Tomar has expressed confidence that the party would win 80 Assembly and 16 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

BJP is in a much better position as compared to 2019 elections as per the survey, said Tomar while lashing out at the BJD government on the issue of corruption and crime.

Youth and Women have turned to BJP now and everyone knows that a ‘Super CM’ is running the show in Odisha, he added.

BJD is playing a double standard on Kamiya Jani and Puri Srimandir Parikrama project, he alleged. “It was the ruling party that spread the rumours of political alliance with BJP,” he claimed.